Zeno Research LLC Sells 44,042 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Zeno Research LLC decreased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,042 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for about 1.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $216,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

SEAS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

