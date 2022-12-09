Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Up 5.8%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 1,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 857,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZETA. B. Riley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares in the company, valued at $134,471,098.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $245,585.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,594,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,517,652.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,483 shares of company stock worth $2,121,459. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

