ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.99. 108,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,867,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

