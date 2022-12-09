Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

