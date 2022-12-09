Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $287.93

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.93 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.68). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 10,171 shares.

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £143.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,453.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04.

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.