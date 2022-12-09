Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ZUO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $784.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at $597,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

