Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Zuora Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of ZUO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $784.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
