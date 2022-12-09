Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5-101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.12 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,592. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $817.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

