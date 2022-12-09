Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $36.46 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,121 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 886,313 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $36,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.16. 53,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,652,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

