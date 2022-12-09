Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $43.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,601. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.40 and its 200-day moving average is $360.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

