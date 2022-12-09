Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $97,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.17. 1,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,460. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.02. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

