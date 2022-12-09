Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 646,974 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,974 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.06% of UBS Group worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 208,153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,714. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

