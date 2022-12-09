Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 230,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,806. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.
Insider Transactions at Waste Connections
In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
