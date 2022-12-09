Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 230,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,806. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.