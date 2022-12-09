Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 95,514 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,514 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $52,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.78. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day moving average is $281.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

