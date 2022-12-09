Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Down to $14.15

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $13.75. Zynex shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 1,857 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZYXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Zynex Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $527.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Zynex
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zynex by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
