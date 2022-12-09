Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Down to $14.15

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $13.75. Zynex shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 1,857 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZYXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $527.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zynex

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zynex by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.