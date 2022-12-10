100,000 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Acquired by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Collegium Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,689 shares of company stock worth $2,541,342. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

