1,060,000 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,221,000. Vistra makes up about 3.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 930.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE VST opened at $23.86 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.84%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

