1,086,883 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,086,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.25 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. The company had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

