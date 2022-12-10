1,973 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

