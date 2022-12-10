229,913 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,383,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after buying an additional 693,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after buying an additional 487,517 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $11,088,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $8,308,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.