403,562 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 403,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,601,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $66.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

