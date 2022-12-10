5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as high as C$3.09. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 182,831 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNP. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.04 million and a PE ratio of -51.05.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,153,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

