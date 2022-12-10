796,692 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 796,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,000. Schlumberger makes up about 3.7% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 200,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 33.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,029,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after buying an additional 102,561 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.