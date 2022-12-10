7Pixels Price Tops $3.97 on Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00023129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $64.25 million and approximately $33,731.10 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.9050357 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,886.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

