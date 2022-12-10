AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.71 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.