AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.71 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

