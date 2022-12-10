Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,265.44

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,265.44 ($15.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,235 ($15.06). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,265 ($15.42), with a volume of 268,332 shares traded.

Abcam Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17,457.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,335.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,265.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Baldock sold 18,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($17.34), for a total value of £256,415.04 ($312,663.14).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

