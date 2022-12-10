ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,197.64

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $69.72 million and approximately $20,197.64 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00239131 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003691 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00068616 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,852.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

