Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 308,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

