Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Hits $72.58 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $72.58 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010815 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035862 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049058 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005783 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020885 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00240322 BTC.
- Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.
Acala Token Profile
Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.
Buying and Selling Acala Token
