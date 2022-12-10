Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $86.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

