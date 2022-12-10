Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 81,984 shares traded.

Actual Experience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.23.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

