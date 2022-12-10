ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 348.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,027 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions comprises approximately 2.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ACV Auctions worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,316,911 shares of company stock valued at $19,284,521. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.83 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

