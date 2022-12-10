Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Adagene Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Adagene has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

About Adagene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its position in Adagene by 397.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 622,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adagene by 339.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

