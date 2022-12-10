ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

About ADC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.