Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

ADBE stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $675.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

