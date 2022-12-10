Adshares Market Capitalization Hits $46.79 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00007966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.79 million and approximately $696,898.31 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,239 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

