Adshares Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00007994 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $47.04 million and approximately $646,462.59 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,239 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

