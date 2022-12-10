Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

AAP traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $145.90. The company had a trading volume of 822,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $143.72 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

