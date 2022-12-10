Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,255,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 9.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $172,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

