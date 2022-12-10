Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

