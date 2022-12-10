aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $70.84 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $70.84 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,441,036 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.