Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.38.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.1 %
Ag Growth International stock opened at C$42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.14 million and a PE ratio of 75.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.35.
Ag Growth International Announces Dividend
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.