Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.14 million and a PE ratio of 75.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

