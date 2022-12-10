AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Dec 22 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a dec 22 dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

