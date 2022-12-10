Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after acquiring an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,342,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.