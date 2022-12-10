Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Tops $0.0000

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $112.24 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $948.70 or 0.05514231 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00507012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.95 or 0.30305581 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

