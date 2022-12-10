Aion Price Reaches $0.0368 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. Aion has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00124200 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00231902 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042173 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.