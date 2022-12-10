Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APD. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.88.

APD opened at $314.41 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

