Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $139.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,557,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,241 shares of company stock worth $93,485,063 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $94.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

