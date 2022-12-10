AirNet Technology Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 12th (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 12th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 12th.
AirNet Technology Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ANTE stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.18.
About AirNet Technology
