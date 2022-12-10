Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $18.24 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

