Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

NYSE WSM opened at $115.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $182.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

